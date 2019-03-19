All apartments in Columbia Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4536 Heights Drive

4536 Heights Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Heights Dr NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, unfinished lower level, firepit great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4536 Heights Dr Columbia Heights MN 55421

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Heights Drive have any available units?
4536 Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4536 Heights Drive have?
Some of 4536 Heights Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4536 Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 4536 Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4536 Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 4536 Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 4536 Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4536 Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4536 Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
