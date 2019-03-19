4536 Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, unfinished lower level, firepit great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4536 Heights Dr Columbia Heights MN 55421