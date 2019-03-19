3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast

Amenities

Check out this large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features a large fenced in backyard and back deck! Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor, and a third bedroom is located upstairs. The fourth bedroom is located in the basement and has a full size bathroom with a soaking tub attached to it. The property also includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, large windows, and a 2 car detached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/hb_Ewp8ubOM



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

