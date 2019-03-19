All apartments in Columbia Heights
3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast
3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast

3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features a large fenced in backyard and back deck! Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor, and a third bedroom is located upstairs. The fourth bedroom is located in the basement and has a full size bathroom with a soaking tub attached to it. The property also includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, large windows, and a 2 car detached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/hb_Ewp8ubOM

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have any available units?
3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have?
Some of 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 2 1/2 Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

