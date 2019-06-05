1409 Parkview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Community Features: This Spacious, Naturally Well Lit home is nested on a U-street in a great Columbia Heights neighborhood with fenced backyard. One short block away from Keyes Park and walking distance to Valley View School and Highland Elementary School. It is also located within close vicinity of many shops, restaurants and bus stops, major highway and it is blocks away from Central Avenue.



Unit Features: There is plenty of storage in the finished basement with one bedroom. The back yard is fully fenced and large driveway with an extra-large 2 car detached garage with access from the alleyway. Other features include a newer high efficiency furnace and windows, washer/dryer hookups, new stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level with 3 bedrooms and one bath on the main level. Large lower level family bedroom and 4th room on lower level

- could be made available for August if needed.

No smoking allowed, and no pets allowed. This home is not approved for Section 8.

Application fee of is (Non-Refundable) per applicant.

-At least 3x income requirement (verifiable monthly income)

- Security deposit of 1 months rent minimum, more depending on applicant rental history and credit score

-Fair to excellent credit score

-Previous housing history (no evictions for the past 4 years

-Rent - 1600/mo

Please call six- one- two-388-6692 to schedule viewing or reply to this ad for application.

No soliciting or calls from investors