Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage internet access

Great walkout rambler, convenient location near schools, minutes to 212, shopping and more. vaulted ceilings, sunny side deck, gas fireplace AND new windows and most exterior doors professionally installed. Big backyard with sport court and room for the fire pit. Enjoy one level type living orplus all the space the lower wo level affords. Good storage space and extra large two stall garage with good outside parking.