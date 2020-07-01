523 E 4th St

Amenities

Live in beautiful downtown Chaska, walking distance to the City Square, restaurants and shops in this freshly updated lower level duplex. Features fresh paint, new carpet, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms, the master with a huge walk-in-closet, a basement with bar. Shared fenced large yard, one stall detached garage and a workshop. Shared laundry room with upper level tenants.

Owner pays trash and Water/Sewer, tenants are responsible for all other utilities, including lawn and snow. Rental Screening Guidelines: Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults. Income of 2.5x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher, No felonies or violence related criminal convictions, No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. One month security deposit. This home does not qualify for section 8. Renters Insurance is required at this property. There is a $45 Application fee.