Chaska, MN
523 E 4th St
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:14 AM

523 E 4th St

523 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Chaska
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

523 East 4th Street, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in beautiful downtown Chaska, walking distance to the City Square, restaurants and shops in this freshly updated lower level duplex. Features fresh paint, new carpet, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms, the master with a huge walk-in-closet, a basement with bar. Shared fenced large yard, one stall detached garage and a workshop. Shared laundry room with upper level tenants.
Owner pays trash and Water/Sewer, tenants are responsible for all other utilities, including lawn and snow. Rental Screening Guidelines: Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults. Income of 2.5x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher, No felonies or violence related criminal convictions, No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. One month security deposit. This home does not qualify for section 8. Renters Insurance is required at this property. There is a $45 Application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 E 4th St have any available units?
523 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 523 E 4th St have?
Some of 523 E 4th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
523 E 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 E 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 523 E 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 523 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 523 E 4th St offers parking.
Does 523 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 E 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 523 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 523 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 523 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 E 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 E 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 E 4th St has units with air conditioning.

