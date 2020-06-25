All apartments in Chaska
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

1465 Crest Drive

1465 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Crest Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
4 bedrooms on main floor, updated kitchen with mud room with laundry and covered patio. Walk to Chaska schools one block away, parks and community center just a few blocks away. Nice large flat back yard. 2 car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Crest Drive have any available units?
1465 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1465 Crest Drive have?
Some of 1465 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1465 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1465 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1465 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1465 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
