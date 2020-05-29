937 Santa Vera Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent this great open and spacious 2 bedroom townhome in Chanhassen! There are large bedrooms, neutral colors, an open floor plan and a finished lower level. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water and sewer. Owner and Association is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and trash.



Landlord responsible for: HOA fees (Snow & lawncare maintenance & exterior components), Professional Management Services.



**PETS - Cats & Dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



No Smoking allowed in home.



This home does not participate in the

Section 8 Program.



Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 - 14 x 12 Upper

Bedroom 2 - 12 x 10 Upper

Living Room - 17 x 12 Main

Dining Room - 14 x 10 Main

Kitchen - 11 x 10 Main

Den - 11 x 11 Lower



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $60/month

Gas = $34/month

Water = $63/qtr.