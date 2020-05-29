All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated December 5 2019

937 Santa Vera Dr

937 Santa Vera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

937 Santa Vera Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent this great open and spacious 2 bedroom townhome in Chanhassen! There are large bedrooms, neutral colors, an open floor plan and a finished lower level. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water and sewer. Owner and Association is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and trash.

Landlord responsible for: HOA fees (Snow & lawncare maintenance & exterior components), Professional Management Services.

**PETS - Cats & Dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

No Smoking allowed in home.

This home does not participate in the
Section 8 Program.

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 14 x 12 Upper
Bedroom 2 - 12 x 10 Upper
Living Room - 17 x 12 Main
Dining Room - 14 x 10 Main
Kitchen - 11 x 10 Main
Den - 11 x 11 Lower

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $60/month
Gas = $34/month
Water = $63/qtr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

