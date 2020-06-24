7845 Autumn Ridge Ave

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Great End Unit, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Gargage, 2 Bath - Property Id: 99144
This End Unit has 2 bedrooms, l- 1/2 baths, large loft, 2 car garage and lots of natural sunlight as an end unit.. This townhouse is in a great location with numerous biking/walking paths all around. It is also close to the Lifetime Fitness, elementary, and secondary Chanhassen schools. You will have great access to highways 5 and 212 for easy commutes. No smoking or pets allowed in the townhouse. Please feel free to call with questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99144
Property Id 99144
(RLNE4688873)