All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
7845 Autumn Ridge Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7845 Autumn Ridge Ave

7845 Autumn Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7845 Autumn Ridge Avenue, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Great End Unit, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Gargage, 2 Bath - Property Id: 99144

This End Unit has 2 bedrooms, l- 1/2 baths, large loft, 2 car garage and lots of natural sunlight as an end unit.. This townhouse is in a great location with numerous biking/walking paths all around. It is also close to the Lifetime Fitness, elementary, and secondary Chanhassen schools. You will have great access to highways 5 and 212 for easy commutes. No smoking or pets allowed in the townhouse. Please feel free to call with questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99144
Property Id 99144

(RLNE4688873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have any available units?
7845 Autumn Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have?
Some of 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7845 Autumn Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave offers parking.
Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7845 Autumn Ridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University