1501 Quebec Ave N.

Amenities
3 Bed/1 Bath Duplex- Attached Garage- Champlin- Available Now! - Great family neighborhood. Over 1400 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath three level duplex in Champlin.
MAIN LEVEL- Large living room, informal dining room and kitchen, new counters.
UPPER LEVEL- Two nice size bedrooms and full bathroom.
LOWER LEVEL-Family room and 3rd bedroom. Laundry room in unit.
Great patio and backyard for summer activities! Attached one car garage. PETS OK. Available Now!
*Note- this property does not participate in section 8 housing
(RLNE4065133)