1501 Quebec Ave N.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

3 Bed/1 Bath Duplex- Attached Garage- Champlin- Available Now! - Great family neighborhood. Over 1400 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath three level duplex in Champlin.



MAIN LEVEL- Large living room, informal dining room and kitchen, new counters.

UPPER LEVEL- Two nice size bedrooms and full bathroom.

LOWER LEVEL-Family room and 3rd bedroom. Laundry room in unit.



Great patio and backyard for summer activities! Attached one car garage. PETS OK. Available Now!



*Note- this property does not participate in section 8 housing



