Home
/
Champlin, MN
/
1501 Quebec Ave N.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1501 Quebec Ave N.

1501 Quebec Avenue North · No Longer Available
Champlin
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

1501 Quebec Avenue North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/1 Bath Duplex- Attached Garage- Champlin- Available Now! - Great family neighborhood. Over 1400 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath three level duplex in Champlin.

MAIN LEVEL- Large living room, informal dining room and kitchen, new counters.
UPPER LEVEL- Two nice size bedrooms and full bathroom.
LOWER LEVEL-Family room and 3rd bedroom. Laundry room in unit.

Great patio and backyard for summer activities! Attached one car garage. PETS OK. Available Now!

*Note- this property does not participate in section 8 housing

(RLNE4065133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have any available units?
1501 Quebec Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have?
Some of 1501 Quebec Ave N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Quebec Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Quebec Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Quebec Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Quebec Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Quebec Ave N. offers parking.
Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Quebec Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have a pool?
No, 1501 Quebec Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 1501 Quebec Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Quebec Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Quebec Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Quebec Ave N. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

