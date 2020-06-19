All apartments in Buffalo
309 Central Ave
309 Central Ave

309 Central Avenue · (763) 296-8920
Location

309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN 55313

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout. A new main level bathroom with washer/dryer hook ups will be installed prior to move-in. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. In the full basement you will find a three-quarter bathroom and lots of storage space. If you are looking for a home with quick access to Hwy's, Shopping and Buffalo Lake with parks and recreation, this might be just the place for you. Set up a showing now and beat the rush!
This home is available in Buffalo, MN. It is within walking distance to many restaurants, Buffalo Lake,bowling/mini golf, and the Wal-Mart. Buffalo is located 37 miles west of Minneapolis, and 42 miles SE of St Cloud. There are walking paths, parks, mini-golf, and frisbee golf among the entertainment offered in this town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Central Ave have any available units?
309 Central Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Central Ave have?
Some of 309 Central Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 309 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 309 Central Ave does offer parking.
Does 309 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 309 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
