309 Central Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout. A new main level bathroom with washer/dryer hook ups will be installed prior to move-in. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. In the full basement you will find a three-quarter bathroom and lots of storage space. If you are looking for a home with quick access to Hwy's, Shopping and Buffalo Lake with parks and recreation, this might be just the place for you. Set up a showing now and beat the rush!

This home is available in Buffalo, MN. It is within walking distance to many restaurants, Buffalo Lake,bowling/mini golf, and the Wal-Mart. Buffalo is located 37 miles west of Minneapolis, and 42 miles SE of St Cloud. There are walking paths, parks, mini-golf, and frisbee golf among the entertainment offered in this town.