8824 N Brook Cir N

Available June 15th.
Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, four level home in high demand area of Brooklyn Park.
Main floor has large living room and formal dining room with vaulted beamed ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Upper level has large master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Large second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Lower level has large family room with wood burning fireplace, walk out to backyard patio and a 1/2 bathroom.
Basement has finished bonus room, office and large laundry room. Attached two car garage. Large backyard.
Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $5,500. Tenant pays all utilities, no pets, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing, good rental history.
