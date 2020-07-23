8824 N Brook Cir N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available June 15th.



Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, four level home in high demand area of Brooklyn Park.

Main floor has large living room and formal dining room with vaulted beamed ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.



Upper level has large master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Large second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom.



Lower level has large family room with wood burning fireplace, walk out to backyard patio and a 1/2 bathroom.



Basement has finished bonus room, office and large laundry room. Attached two car garage. Large backyard.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $5,500. Tenant pays all utilities, no pets, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing, good rental history.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com