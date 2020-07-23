All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

8824 N Brook Cir N

8824 N Brook Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

8824 N Brook Cir N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Bass Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available June 15th.

Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, four level home in high demand area of Brooklyn Park.
Main floor has large living room and formal dining room with vaulted beamed ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Upper level has large master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Large second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Lower level has large family room with wood burning fireplace, walk out to backyard patio and a 1/2 bathroom.

Basement has finished bonus room, office and large laundry room. Attached two car garage. Large backyard.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $5,500. Tenant pays all utilities, no pets, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing, good rental history.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 N Brook Cir N have any available units?
8824 N Brook Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8824 N Brook Cir N have?
Some of 8824 N Brook Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 N Brook Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
8824 N Brook Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 N Brook Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 8824 N Brook Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 8824 N Brook Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 8824 N Brook Cir N offers parking.
Does 8824 N Brook Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8824 N Brook Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 N Brook Cir N have a pool?
No, 8824 N Brook Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 8824 N Brook Cir N have accessible units?
No, 8824 N Brook Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 N Brook Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8824 N Brook Cir N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8824 N Brook Cir N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8824 N Brook Cir N has units with air conditioning.
