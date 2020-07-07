All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:02 PM

8641 Emerson Avenue North

8641 Emerson Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Emerson Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
You will feel the joy living in your 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,770 sq ft Brooklyn Park home! Bright light comes through the windows. Great kitchen with lots of storage is open to the informal dining room. Bonus office nook, updated bathrooms, glass door to very large outdoor deck, nice backyard and attached 2 car garage. Come enjoy!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have any available units?
8641 Emerson Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have?
Some of 8641 Emerson Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 Emerson Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Emerson Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Emerson Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 Emerson Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8641 Emerson Avenue North offers parking.
Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 Emerson Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8641 Emerson Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8641 Emerson Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8641 Emerson Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8641 Emerson Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8641 Emerson Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

