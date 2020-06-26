7725 Zealand Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Erica @ Renters Warehouse!. This a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level house in Brooklyn Park. The house has a large, 2 level deck/patio and a large yard. All of the bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space, plus generous attic storage above garage. New carpet, appliances, and reverse osmosis system. The home features a large, attached 2 car garage. Landlord takes care of snow removal and lawncare! Tenant responsible for utilities, (RENT:$1,850) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,850) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Reporting Fee: $7) (Pets: Case by case requiring owner approval, plus an additional deposit) To schedule your showing please email.