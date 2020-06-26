All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 7725 Zealand Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7725 Zealand Avenue N
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

7725 Zealand Avenue N

7725 Zealand Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7725 Zealand Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Greenhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Erica @ Renters Warehouse!. This a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level house in Brooklyn Park. The house has a large, 2 level deck/patio and a large yard. All of the bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space, plus generous attic storage above garage. New carpet, appliances, and reverse osmosis system. The home features a large, attached 2 car garage. Landlord takes care of snow removal and lawncare! Tenant responsible for utilities, (RENT:$1,850) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,850) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Reporting Fee: $7) (Pets: Case by case requiring owner approval, plus an additional deposit) To schedule your showing please email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have any available units?
7725 Zealand Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have?
Some of 7725 Zealand Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 Zealand Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Zealand Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Zealand Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7725 Zealand Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Zealand Avenue N offers parking.
Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 Zealand Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have a pool?
No, 7725 Zealand Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7725 Zealand Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7725 Zealand Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7725 Zealand Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7725 Zealand Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University