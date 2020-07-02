6530 83rd Ct. N

Amenities
2bd 1ba 1car garage Brooklyn park townhome available now $995/mo - 2bd 1ba 1car garage Brooklyn park townhome available now
$995/mo
$1044 deposit
Pool access
bus stop within 2 blocks
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.
Pets are considered, subject to owner review and approval. Pet deposit, monthly pet fee and additional terms and conditions may apply.
6+ month lease preferred but a shorter term lease will be considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking / vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.
