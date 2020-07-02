6530 83rd Ct. N

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2bd 1ba 1car garage Brooklyn park townhome available now $995/mo - 2bd 1ba 1car garage Brooklyn park townhome available now

$995/mo

$1044 deposit

Pool access

bus stop within 2 blocks



*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.

Pets are considered, subject to owner review and approval. Pet deposit, monthly pet fee and additional terms and conditions may apply.

6+ month lease preferred but a shorter term lease will be considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking / vaping not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

OurAreaHomes

licensed in MN 40571395

763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.



(RLNE5338131)