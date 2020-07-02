All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

6530 83rd Ct. N

6530 83rd Court North · No Longer Available
Location

6530 83rd Court North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Candlewood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2bd 1ba 1car garage Brooklyn park townhome available now $995/mo - 2bd 1ba 1car garage Brooklyn park townhome available now
$995/mo
$1044 deposit
Pool access
bus stop within 2 blocks

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.
Pets are considered, subject to owner review and approval. Pet deposit, monthly pet fee and additional terms and conditions may apply.
6+ month lease preferred but a shorter term lease will be considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking / vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE5338131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 83rd Ct. N have any available units?
6530 83rd Ct. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6530 83rd Ct. N have?
Some of 6530 83rd Ct. N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 83rd Ct. N currently offering any rent specials?
6530 83rd Ct. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 83rd Ct. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 83rd Ct. N is pet friendly.
Does 6530 83rd Ct. N offer parking?
Yes, 6530 83rd Ct. N offers parking.
Does 6530 83rd Ct. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 83rd Ct. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 83rd Ct. N have a pool?
Yes, 6530 83rd Ct. N has a pool.
Does 6530 83rd Ct. N have accessible units?
No, 6530 83rd Ct. N does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 83rd Ct. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 83rd Ct. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6530 83rd Ct. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6530 83rd Ct. N does not have units with air conditioning.

