6122 72nd Lane N
Last updated October 18 2019 at 4:35 PM

6122 72nd Lane N

6122 72nd Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6122 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Hartkopf

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This two-bedroom/two-bathroom end-unit condo has everything you need in Brooklyn Park available now! It is a private entrance single-level unit without neighbors above or below you. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there are laminate floors through the living room, dining room, and kitchen. This unit also features a patio and a single-car garage with plenty of off-street spots for guests. Tenants responsble for gas, electric and cable/internet/phone. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 72nd Lane N have any available units?
6122 72nd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6122 72nd Lane N have?
Some of 6122 72nd Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 72nd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
6122 72nd Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 72nd Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 6122 72nd Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 6122 72nd Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 6122 72nd Lane N offers parking.
Does 6122 72nd Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 72nd Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 72nd Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 6122 72nd Lane N has a pool.
Does 6122 72nd Lane N have accessible units?
No, 6122 72nd Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 72nd Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6122 72nd Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 72nd Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6122 72nd Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

