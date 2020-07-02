6122 72nd Lane N

Amenities

This two-bedroom/two-bathroom end-unit condo has everything you need in Brooklyn Park available now! It is a private entrance single-level unit without neighbors above or below you. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there are laminate floors through the living room, dining room, and kitchen. This unit also features a patio and a single-car garage with plenty of off-street spots for guests. Tenants responsble for gas, electric and cable/internet/phone. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!