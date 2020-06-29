5603 80th Ave N

Amenities

Three bedroom multi-level townhome available in Brooklyn Park. Multiple levels feature separate living and bedroom areas, with one full bathroom. Updated kitchen and flooring throughout, new paint. One car detached garage.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity. Water/sewer, trash is included. Common area lawn maintenance, snow removal included. No pets, this is an 18 month lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.