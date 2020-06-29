All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN
5603 80th Ave N
5603 80th Ave N

No Longer Available
Location

5603 80th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom multi-level townhome available in Brooklyn Park. Multiple levels feature separate living and bedroom areas, with one full bathroom. Updated kitchen and flooring throughout, new paint. One car detached garage.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity. Water/sewer, trash is included. Common area lawn maintenance, snow removal included. No pets, this is an 18 month lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 80th Ave N have any available units?
5603 80th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 5603 80th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5603 80th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 80th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5603 80th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5603 80th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5603 80th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5603 80th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 80th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 80th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5603 80th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5603 80th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5603 80th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 80th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 80th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 80th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 80th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
