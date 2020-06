Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available May 7

Nice 3 bedroom town home in a convenient location walk to schools and parks. Easy access to highways. All bedrooms on the same level. Nice walk in pantry in the kitchen.

To set up a showing please call Julie at 763-458-6695



Please note owner requires 2 year lease and $2000 damage deposit.

This home is not section 8 approved