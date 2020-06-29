5402 Kings Crossing

Amenities
3 Car Garage! 5 bedroom/3 bath home-Brooklyn Park!
Don't miss this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom/3bath home in Brooklyn Park.
Great location near many schools, parks, and Trinity Gardens.
The house has 3 car garage parking, front and back yard with 2 gorgeous decks in the back yard. Great for summer bbqs.
Located in a quiet neighborhood.
Unit also has a washer/dryer.
Sorry no pets allowed.
Must view property before applying
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Tenant pays all utilities including snow removal and lawn care.
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/5694281038