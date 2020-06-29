5402 Kings Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 Car Garage! 5 bedroom/3 bath home-Brooklyn Park!



Don't miss this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom/3bath home in Brooklyn Park.

Great location near many schools, parks, and Trinity Gardens.

The house has 3 car garage parking, front and back yard with 2 gorgeous decks in the back yard. Great for summer bbqs.

Located in a quiet neighborhood.

Unit also has a washer/dryer.

Sorry no pets allowed.



Must view property before applying

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Tenant pays all utilities including snow removal and lawn care.

No pets



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/5694281038