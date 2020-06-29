All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

5402 Kings Crossing

5402 Kings Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

5402 Kings Crossing, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Trinity Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Car Garage! 5 bedroom/3 bath home-Brooklyn Park!

Don't miss this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom/3bath home in Brooklyn Park.
Great location near many schools, parks, and Trinity Gardens.
The house has 3 car garage parking, front and back yard with 2 gorgeous decks in the back yard. Great for summer bbqs.
Located in a quiet neighborhood.
Unit also has a washer/dryer.
Sorry no pets allowed.

Must view property before applying
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Tenant pays all utilities including snow removal and lawn care.
No pets

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/5694281038

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Kings Crossing have any available units?
5402 Kings Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 5402 Kings Crossing have?
Some of 5402 Kings Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Kings Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Kings Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Kings Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5402 Kings Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5402 Kings Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Kings Crossing offers parking.
Does 5402 Kings Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5402 Kings Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Kings Crossing have a pool?
No, 5402 Kings Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5402 Kings Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5402 Kings Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Kings Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 Kings Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 Kings Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 Kings Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
