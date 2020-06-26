All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

4625 Edinbrook Ter

4625 Edinbrook Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Edinbrook Terrace, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Edinburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly updated house on Edinbrook Terrace in Brooklyn Park. - Location, Location, Location. Newly updated house on Edinbrook Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Close to 610 and only 15 minutes from downtown. Also close to Edinburgh golf course.

Some of the new amenities include:
-New Roof in 2017
-New paint
-New carpet
-New light fixtures
-Newly remodeled bathrooms and fixtures
-Newer appliances
-Refinished fireplace
And many more updates and upgrades. Lot overlooks a pond and backyard contains plenty of room to play with the kids. Move in now and enjoy the spring and summer in fresh and updated home.

Contact us today!
Brody Beise
Text/Call 763-258-6297

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we may purchase the property, and lease it to you, at/close to the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

Broker reciprocity by

(RLNE4915878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have any available units?
4625 Edinbrook Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have?
Some of 4625 Edinbrook Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Edinbrook Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Edinbrook Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Edinbrook Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter offer parking?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have a pool?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have accessible units?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Edinbrook Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Edinbrook Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
