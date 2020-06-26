4625 Edinbrook Ter

Amenities

Newly updated house on Edinbrook Terrace in Brooklyn Park. - Location, Location, Location. Newly updated house on Edinbrook Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Close to 610 and only 15 minutes from downtown. Also close to Edinburgh golf course.



Some of the new amenities include:

-New Roof in 2017

-New paint

-New carpet

-New light fixtures

-Newly remodeled bathrooms and fixtures

-Newer appliances

-Refinished fireplace

And many more updates and upgrades. Lot overlooks a pond and backyard contains plenty of room to play with the kids. Move in now and enjoy the spring and summer in fresh and updated home.



Brody Beise

Text/Call 763-258-6297



(RLNE4915878)