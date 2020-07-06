All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
10712 Toledo Lane N
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

10712 Toledo Lane N

10712 Toledo Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

10712 Toledo Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Orchard Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Brooklyn Park Town Home, Immaculate Condition, Available Now - This town home is in pristine condition and available for move in. The pictures were just taken and overall the home is more impressive in person.

Walking into the home you will find a very spacious and open living, dining, kitchen and sun room. Off the living room you have a walk out patio and master with walk in closet and master bath with shower and tub. The second bedroom on the main floor has a 3/4 bath right off of it.

Upstairs you will find an open loft area with 3/4 bath. There is also another very large bedroom, office with storage or workout room.

Walking into the home from the garage you will find a mudroom with laundry and coat closet.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5187566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10712 Toledo Lane N have any available units?
10712 Toledo Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 10712 Toledo Lane N have?
Some of 10712 Toledo Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10712 Toledo Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
10712 Toledo Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10712 Toledo Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10712 Toledo Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 10712 Toledo Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 10712 Toledo Lane N offers parking.
Does 10712 Toledo Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10712 Toledo Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10712 Toledo Lane N have a pool?
No, 10712 Toledo Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 10712 Toledo Lane N have accessible units?
No, 10712 Toledo Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 10712 Toledo Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10712 Toledo Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10712 Toledo Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10712 Toledo Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

