10712 Toledo Lane N

Gorgeous Brooklyn Park Town Home, Immaculate Condition, Available Now - This town home is in pristine condition and available for move in. The pictures were just taken and overall the home is more impressive in person.



Walking into the home you will find a very spacious and open living, dining, kitchen and sun room. Off the living room you have a walk out patio and master with walk in closet and master bath with shower and tub. The second bedroom on the main floor has a 3/4 bath right off of it.



Upstairs you will find an open loft area with 3/4 bath. There is also another very large bedroom, office with storage or workout room.



Walking into the home from the garage you will find a mudroom with laundry and coat closet.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



