10055 Butternut Circle north

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park

3 bedroom with office 3 bath SF home - Property Id: 217144



Check out this Single-family home. A Fully fenced in corner lot! Open concept floor plan w/ quartz counter tops and center island. Spacious lower level family room and bedroom and bath.Tons of storage.Heated 3 stallgarage and deck.Walking trails near by with Dog Park on the way to the CoonRapidsDamRegionalPark.Easy highway access and quick commute to downtown! Residents pay All Utilites.Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com. Home is not Section 8, approved. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher. $150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by Auntie B's Rentals (Brenda, a licensed Real Estate Agent) at RealtyONEGroup Choice. VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5c4TBgFf38Q

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217144

No Pets Allowed



