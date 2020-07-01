All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Location

10055 Butternut Circle North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Eidem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
3 bedroom with office 3 bath SF home - Property Id: 217144

Check out this Single-family home. A Fully fenced in corner lot! Open concept floor plan w/ quartz counter tops and center island. Spacious lower level family room and bedroom and bath.Tons of storage.Heated 3 stallgarage and deck.Walking trails near by with Dog Park on the way to the CoonRapidsDamRegionalPark.Easy highway access and quick commute to downtown! Residents pay All Utilites.Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com. Home is not Section 8, approved. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher. $150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by Auntie B's Rentals (Brenda, a licensed Real Estate Agent) at RealtyONEGroup Choice. VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5c4TBgFf38Q
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217144
Property Id 217144

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10055 Butternut Circle north have any available units?
10055 Butternut Circle north doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 10055 Butternut Circle north have?
Some of 10055 Butternut Circle north's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10055 Butternut Circle north currently offering any rent specials?
10055 Butternut Circle north is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10055 Butternut Circle north pet-friendly?
Yes, 10055 Butternut Circle north is pet friendly.
Does 10055 Butternut Circle north offer parking?
No, 10055 Butternut Circle north does not offer parking.
Does 10055 Butternut Circle north have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10055 Butternut Circle north offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10055 Butternut Circle north have a pool?
No, 10055 Butternut Circle north does not have a pool.
Does 10055 Butternut Circle north have accessible units?
No, 10055 Butternut Circle north does not have accessible units.
Does 10055 Butternut Circle north have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10055 Butternut Circle north has units with dishwashers.
Does 10055 Butternut Circle north have units with air conditioning?
No, 10055 Butternut Circle north does not have units with air conditioning.

