Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Great rambler with 3br on one level, hardwood flrs, some newer windows, bay window in LR, tiled floors, lower level has 1 semi finished bedroom with bathroom. two car garage and nice sized backyard. A must-see; this one will go fast!One year minimum lease. No UDs or evictions. No criminal. Income must be 3x monthly rent.No Section 8 programs. Tenant pays all utilities. Call for a showing today!



Available 10/01/2019.