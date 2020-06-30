All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

6015 Aldrich Ave N.

6015 Aldrich Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Aldrich Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6015 Aldrich Ave N. Available 05/01/20 Available May 1st! - Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
This beautiful home is available May 1st!
Big yard, pet friendly, and laundry in unit.
One car garage along with parking space in the driveway
Closes to various restaurants, groceries stores, and other various shopping locations.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income
No Criminal background history/Evictions
600 credit score or above.
If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please feel free to email me at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com. Thank you!

(RLNE5590919)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have any available units?
6015 Aldrich Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have?
Some of 6015 Aldrich Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Aldrich Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Aldrich Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Aldrich Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. offers parking.
Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have a pool?
No, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Aldrich Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Aldrich Ave N. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
