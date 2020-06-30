Amenities
6015 Aldrich Ave N. Available 05/01/20 Available May 1st! - Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
This beautiful home is available May 1st!
Big yard, pet friendly, and laundry in unit.
One car garage along with parking space in the driveway
Closes to various restaurants, groceries stores, and other various shopping locations.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income
No Criminal background history/Evictions
600 credit score or above.
If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please feel free to email me at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com. Thank you!
(RLNE5590919)