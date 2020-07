Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

5214 Ewing Avenue North Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 -



- Beautiful 2 bed 1 bathroom ready move Available July 1st!

Tenant is will be responsible for Gas, Electricity, and water.



2 Bedrooms

1Bathroom

1 floorplan

Check availability

Show floorplans



Please call me today for more info



Requirement:

575 Credit Score or above

2.5 times the rent

No felonies or eviction

Year Built: 1947



(RLNE4945963)