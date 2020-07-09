All apartments in Brooklyn Center
4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1

4806 Twin Lake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4806 Twin Lake Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Twin Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available June 1st.

This garden level unit in a quadplex was just refinished with new stainless appliances, cabinets, carpet, and paint. There is 1 off-street parking spot, A/C, on-site coin laundry and a storage unit included free of charge. The location is excellent with easy highway access and only 1 block away from Twin Lake public beach and the park.

Must submit an application before doing an in-person showing. Ideal applicant: 600 credit, no evictions, no felonies, and income to be 3x monthly rent. Application fee is $30.

Pets are okay for $50/month pet fee with no additional deposit.

Contact Jack at (612) 799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to submit an application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.

