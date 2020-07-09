4806 Twin Lake Avenue - 1

Amenities
Available June 1st.
This garden level unit in a quadplex was just refinished with new stainless appliances, cabinets, carpet, and paint. There is 1 off-street parking spot, A/C, on-site coin laundry and a storage unit included free of charge. The location is excellent with easy highway access and only 1 block away from Twin Lake public beach and the park.
Must submit an application before doing an in-person showing. Ideal applicant: 600 credit, no evictions, no felonies, and income to be 3x monthly rent. Application fee is $30.
Pets are okay for $50/month pet fee with no additional deposit.
Contact Jack at (612) 799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to submit an application today!