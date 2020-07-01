4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Freshly remodeled Duplex in great location! This home is right next to Twin Lake Beach Park with access to shopping and highway 100. Home has 2 bedrooms both are great sized with closet space. Kitchen has brand new appliances! Fresh new paint throughout as well as new flooring. Included you have a washer and dryer in the basement. Optional storage area downstairs as well. School District #286



Lease Terms: $1350 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, snow care and lawn care are included in rent. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets are accepted at owners approval and a $300 non refundable pet fee is applied. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Charming updated duplex!