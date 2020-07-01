All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:39 PM

4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1

4700 Lakeview Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Lakeview Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Twin Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Freshly remodeled Duplex in great location! This home is right next to Twin Lake Beach Park with access to shopping and highway 100. Home has 2 bedrooms both are great sized with closet space. Kitchen has brand new appliances! Fresh new paint throughout as well as new flooring. Included you have a washer and dryer in the basement. Optional storage area downstairs as well. School District #286

Lease Terms: $1350 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, snow care and lawn care are included in rent. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets are accepted at owners approval and a $300 non refundable pet fee is applied. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Charming updated duplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Is 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
No, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 Lakeview Avenue North - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

