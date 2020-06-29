9978 Fillmore St NE

Amenities

Townhouse Available Now, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Attached Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience to tour the property by yourself!

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555908?source=marketing



See video walk through at https://youtu.be/St1gxPdcZIk



Townhouse available now in Blaine. The main floor has an open floor plan with a large living room with newer floors and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The laundry room is located on the main floor off the kitchen.

Upstairs there is a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms - including the master. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

This townhouse also has a patio off the front, central air conditioning, and an attached one stall garage. There are several guest parking spaces around this townhome.

Convenient location blocks off Highway 65 with quick access to Highway 10. Close to tons of stores and places to eat along Highway 65.



Rent includes water, trash, association dues, lawn care & snow removal.

One pet under 30 lbs. is okay with $25/month pet fee

$50 Application Fee per Adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent) , credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information. Video walk through available upon request!



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



