All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 9978 Fillmore St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
9978 Fillmore St NE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

9978 Fillmore St NE

9978 Fillmore Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9978 Fillmore Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Townhouse Available Now, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Attached Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience to tour the property by yourself!
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555908?source=marketing

See video walk through at https://youtu.be/St1gxPdcZIk

Townhouse available now in Blaine. The main floor has an open floor plan with a large living room with newer floors and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The laundry room is located on the main floor off the kitchen.
Upstairs there is a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms - including the master. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
This townhouse also has a patio off the front, central air conditioning, and an attached one stall garage. There are several guest parking spaces around this townhome.
Convenient location blocks off Highway 65 with quick access to Highway 10. Close to tons of stores and places to eat along Highway 65.

Rent includes water, trash, association dues, lawn care & snow removal.
One pet under 30 lbs. is okay with $25/month pet fee
$50 Application Fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent) , credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information. Video walk through available upon request!

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE2471156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9978 Fillmore St NE have any available units?
9978 Fillmore St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 9978 Fillmore St NE have?
Some of 9978 Fillmore St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9978 Fillmore St NE currently offering any rent specials?
9978 Fillmore St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9978 Fillmore St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9978 Fillmore St NE is pet friendly.
Does 9978 Fillmore St NE offer parking?
Yes, 9978 Fillmore St NE offers parking.
Does 9978 Fillmore St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9978 Fillmore St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9978 Fillmore St NE have a pool?
No, 9978 Fillmore St NE does not have a pool.
Does 9978 Fillmore St NE have accessible units?
No, 9978 Fillmore St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9978 Fillmore St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9978 Fillmore St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9978 Fillmore St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9978 Fillmore St NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University