Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
4611 128th Circle NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4611 128th Circle NE

4611 128th Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

4611 128th Cir NE, Blaine, MN 55449
The Preserve at Legacy Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Blaine!! - Brand New construction for rent. Two story home located in Oakwood Ponds neighborhood featuring beautiful nature surroundings. great nature views out back of home. The home features a soaring 2 story foyer with wide staircase, open great room with beautiful back yard nature views, spacious kitchen with oversized island and pantry, den tucked away in back of home, large mudroom with walk in closet and 1/2 bath, 4 bedrooms plus laundry room and loft upstairs, jack and jill bath features double sink vanity, owners suite features tray vault with large picture window offering pristine back yard nature views, separate tub and ceramic tile shower with frameless shower door in owners bath with walk through to walk in closet and through to laundry. Unfinished walk out lower level ready for future finish. Neighborhood located one block from new Sunrise Elementary School. Close in convenience to highways, shopping, dining, parks and more! Rent with option possible. Call Mark at 612-701-4375

(RLNE5738856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 128th Circle NE have any available units?
4611 128th Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 4611 128th Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
4611 128th Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 128th Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 4611 128th Circle NE offer parking?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 4611 128th Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 128th Circle NE have a pool?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 4611 128th Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 128th Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4611 128th Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4611 128th Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

