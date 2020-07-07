4611 128th Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Blaine!! - Brand New construction for rent. Two story home located in Oakwood Ponds neighborhood featuring beautiful nature surroundings. great nature views out back of home. The home features a soaring 2 story foyer with wide staircase, open great room with beautiful back yard nature views, spacious kitchen with oversized island and pantry, den tucked away in back of home, large mudroom with walk in closet and 1/2 bath, 4 bedrooms plus laundry room and loft upstairs, jack and jill bath features double sink vanity, owners suite features tray vault with large picture window offering pristine back yard nature views, separate tub and ceramic tile shower with frameless shower door in owners bath with walk through to walk in closet and through to laundry. Unfinished walk out lower level ready for future finish. Neighborhood located one block from new Sunrise Elementary School. Close in convenience to highways, shopping, dining, parks and more! Rent with option possible. Call Mark at 612-701-4375



