288 Oak Park Drive North East

Another listing from Nicolas Valdivia @ Renters Warehouse. This 4 bedroom, 1 bath rambler has most of its living space on one floor. All three bedrooms and bath are located on the main floor. The kitchen features white appliances, gas stove, and connected dining room. Sliding doors off the dining room lead out to a New Built Deck. The unfinished basement has plenty of storage space. and 1 full bedroom Laundry is downstairs as well. Located on a huge lot with a fully fenced in backyard.Two car attached garage. Pets OK with pet fee. (RENT: $1,690) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,690) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) Text 612-578-8598 or Email to schedule a showing.Tenant is responsible for Electric/Gas/Water Bill, Snow Removal and Lawn Care. OWNER IS NOT ENROLLED IN SECTION 8