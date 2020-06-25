All apartments in Blaine
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

11370 Goodhue Street NE

11370 Goodhue Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11370 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Lakefront Two-story in Club West *4BD*2.5BA* Blaine - Available Now! - Great Lakefront home in Club West neighborhood. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath.

MAIN LEVEL- Hardwood floors throughout main level formal dining and living room. Kitchen has center island and granite counters just installed! Informal dining area leads to a deck overlooking the lake and backyard. Family room and half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- 4 nice size bedrooms. Large master suite with two walk in closets and full master bath. Another full bath and laundry area on this level. LOWER LEVEL- unfinished lower level with plenty of storage space.

OUTSIDE- spacious lakefront lot, sprinkler system, and 2 car garage. Club West amenities include outdoor pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, clubhouse with fitness center, parks, gazebo areas for gatherings and picnics, ponds for paddle boats and canoes, and lots of walking trails. Close to shops, restaurants and freeway. Pets ok- we have the typical breed restrictions. Available for move in now!

(RLNE3192254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have any available units?
11370 Goodhue Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have?
Some of 11370 Goodhue Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11370 Goodhue Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
11370 Goodhue Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11370 Goodhue Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11370 Goodhue Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 11370 Goodhue Street NE offers parking.
Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11370 Goodhue Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 11370 Goodhue Street NE has a pool.
Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have accessible units?
No, 11370 Goodhue Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11370 Goodhue Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11370 Goodhue Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11370 Goodhue Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
