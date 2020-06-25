11370 Goodhue Street NE

Amenities

Beautiful Lakefront Two-story in Club West *4BD*2.5BA* Blaine - Available Now! - Great Lakefront home in Club West neighborhood. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath.



MAIN LEVEL- Hardwood floors throughout main level formal dining and living room. Kitchen has center island and granite counters just installed! Informal dining area leads to a deck overlooking the lake and backyard. Family room and half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- 4 nice size bedrooms. Large master suite with two walk in closets and full master bath. Another full bath and laundry area on this level. LOWER LEVEL- unfinished lower level with plenty of storage space.



OUTSIDE- spacious lakefront lot, sprinkler system, and 2 car garage. Club West amenities include outdoor pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, clubhouse with fitness center, parks, gazebo areas for gatherings and picnics, ponds for paddle boats and canoes, and lots of walking trails. Close to shops, restaurants and freeway. Pets ok- we have the typical breed restrictions. Available for move in now!



