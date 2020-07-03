All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B

11313 Aberdeen Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11313 Aberdeen Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For a showing of this property, please contact Lorie Brunet at lorieb@reiprop.com or 612-616-4570.

Fully updated with paint, flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom+ loft with fireplace. Upper level laundry. Spacious and Open main level. 2 car garage.
Beautiful Club West neighborhood in the Lakes which includes access to all of the community amenities; pool, parks, trail system, tennis courts and gym. Water, garbage along with lawn care and snow removal are also included.

Immediate move-in possible.

Additional properties available to view @ www.REIProp.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have any available units?
11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have?
Some of 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B offers parking.
Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B has a pool.
Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University