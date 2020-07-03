11313 Aberdeen Cir NE Unit B

Amenities
Fully updated with paint, flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom+ loft with fireplace. Upper level laundry. Spacious and Open main level. 2 car garage.
Beautiful Club West neighborhood in the Lakes which includes access to all of the community amenities; pool, parks, trail system, tennis courts and gym. Water, garbage along with lawn care and snow removal are also included.
Immediate move-in possible.
