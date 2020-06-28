All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 10204 Monroe St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
10204 Monroe St North East
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:35 PM

10204 Monroe St North East

10204 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10204 Monroe Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, huge yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 10204 Monroe St Blaine MN 55434

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Monroe St North East have any available units?
10204 Monroe St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 10204 Monroe St North East have?
Some of 10204 Monroe St North East's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Monroe St North East currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Monroe St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Monroe St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 Monroe St North East is pet friendly.
Does 10204 Monroe St North East offer parking?
No, 10204 Monroe St North East does not offer parking.
Does 10204 Monroe St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 Monroe St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Monroe St North East have a pool?
Yes, 10204 Monroe St North East has a pool.
Does 10204 Monroe St North East have accessible units?
No, 10204 Monroe St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Monroe St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 Monroe St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 Monroe St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10204 Monroe St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University