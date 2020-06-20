All apartments in Big Lake
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

690 Humboldt Dr - 1

690 Humboldt Dr · (763) 295-6566
Location

690 Humboldt Dr, Big Lake, MN 55309

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Looking for office space with excellent exposure? There are several units available for lease in this professional office building, and it is located just off of HWY 10 and within close proximity of HWY 25. All utilities are included except internet.

Off-street parking, shared restrooms, spacious offices, large windows in each office, and exposure to high traffic counts.

All three units are located near the rear of the building and have large windows for abundant natural light.

Suite I - 137 sq ft - $169

Suite J - 150 sq ft - $190

Suite K - 261 sq ft - $325

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 have any available units?
690 Humboldt Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Lake, MN.
Is 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
690 Humboldt Dr - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Lake.
Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 does offer parking.
Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Humboldt Dr - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
