690 Humboldt Dr - 1

Looking for office space with excellent exposure? There are several units available for lease in this professional office building, and it is located just off of HWY 10 and within close proximity of HWY 25. All utilities are included except internet.



Off-street parking, shared restrooms, spacious offices, large windows in each office, and exposure to high traffic counts.



All three units are located near the rear of the building and have large windows for abundant natural light.



Suite I - 137 sq ft - $169



Suite J - 150 sq ft - $190



Suite K - 261 sq ft - $325