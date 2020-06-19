700 Highway 69 South - 18

Amenities

Immediate Availability -- No utilities to pay-- If you're in town and need a place for the night or the week or even a month call (507)481-8836 in Albert Lea to book your room at Albert Lea Inn here in Albert Lea. We are located near Nelson's for your convince...we offer great rates and clean rooms just for you. Our rooms come with all utilities heating/cooling/furnished units/T.V./Cable /on-site parking starting at $750.00per month deposit $200 and $260 a week deposit $100 and $70 a night. Our rooms are newly renovated rooms with all the amenities e.g. refrigerator, AC, cable TV, local laundry facility, very clean accommodations.

Albert Lea Inn was built in 1954 by Homer L Blake, he was self-employed known as a "Man of Vision" by many. Albert Lea Inn has twenty five room that are furnished, community kitchen, all utilities included, cable TV, and WIFI, and on site parking.