Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

700 Highway 69 South - 18

700 Pine Road Northeast · (507) 481-8836
Location

700 Pine Road Northeast, Benton County, MN 56367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
DESCRIPTION
Immediate Availability -- No utilities to pay-- If you're in town and need a place for the night or the week or even a month call (507)481-8836 in Albert Lea to book your room at Albert Lea Inn here in Albert Lea. We are located near Nelson's for your convince...we offer great rates and clean rooms just for you. Our rooms come with all utilities heating/cooling/furnished units/T.V./Cable /on-site parking starting at $750.00per month deposit $200 and $260 a week deposit $100 and $70 a night. Our rooms are newly renovated rooms with all the amenities e.g. refrigerator, AC, cable TV, local laundry facility, very clean accommodations.
Albert Lea Inn was built in 1954 by Homer L Blake, he was self-employed known as a "Man of Vision" by many. Albert Lea Inn has twenty five room that are furnished, community kitchen, all utilities included, cable TV, and WIFI, and on site parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have any available units?
700 Highway 69 South - 18 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have?
Some of 700 Highway 69 South - 18's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Highway 69 South - 18 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Highway 69 South - 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Highway 69 South - 18 pet-friendly?
No, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benton County.
Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 offers parking.
Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have a pool?
No, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have accessible units?
No, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Highway 69 South - 18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 Highway 69 South - 18 has units with air conditioning.
