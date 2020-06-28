All apartments in Apple Valley
15968 Gallant Court
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:47 PM

15968 Gallant Court

15968 Gallant Court · No Longer Available
Location

15968 Gallant Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now! Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson. This home offers a large master suite on the main level with vaulted ceilings, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The living room has access to the rear deck and fully fenced yard. Large eat-in kitchen, island, ample counters, and cabinets stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement includes a family room with gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 3/4bath, and laundry. 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $1995) (Security Deposit: $1995) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150 & monthly $7 P&R fee) (PETS: 1 Dog < 25 pounds considered with an pet rent/additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
