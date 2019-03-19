All apartments in Andover
14925 Osage Street North West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14925 Osage Street North West

14925 Osage Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14925 Osage Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from Renters Warehouse!!! Close to shopping, schools and restaurants. This well maintained home in Andover is a must see! It greets you with a great front porch and landscaping. 5Bd/3Ba. Boasting a kitchen that features a center island, stainless appliances and lots of cupboards. Beautiful wood flooring through-out. Lower level family room and Bd. 1Bd, laundry and bath on main level. Huge patio out from the kitchen. 3bd and 2 ba on upper level. 3 stall garage. Pet Policy: Dogs (no aggressive breeds) and cats allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 14925 Osage St NW Andover MN 55304

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14925 Osage Street North West have any available units?
14925 Osage Street North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 14925 Osage Street North West have?
Some of 14925 Osage Street North West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14925 Osage Street North West currently offering any rent specials?
14925 Osage Street North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14925 Osage Street North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 14925 Osage Street North West is pet friendly.
Does 14925 Osage Street North West offer parking?
Yes, 14925 Osage Street North West offers parking.
Does 14925 Osage Street North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14925 Osage Street North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14925 Osage Street North West have a pool?
No, 14925 Osage Street North West does not have a pool.
Does 14925 Osage Street North West have accessible units?
No, 14925 Osage Street North West does not have accessible units.
Does 14925 Osage Street North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 14925 Osage Street North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14925 Osage Street North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 14925 Osage Street North West does not have units with air conditioning.

