14925 Osage Street North West

Another excellent listing from Renters Warehouse!!! Close to shopping, schools and restaurants. This well maintained home in Andover is a must see! It greets you with a great front porch and landscaping. 5Bd/3Ba. Boasting a kitchen that features a center island, stainless appliances and lots of cupboards. Beautiful wood flooring through-out. Lower level family room and Bd. 1Bd, laundry and bath on main level. Huge patio out from the kitchen. 3bd and 2 ba on upper level. 3 stall garage. Pet Policy: Dogs (no aggressive breeds) and cats allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 14925 Osage St NW Andover MN 55304