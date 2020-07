Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance

At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground. Dishwashers and on-site laundry are a plus! Located in Albertville, MN we are near the popular Albertville Outlet Mall, as well as a short drive away from the Minneapolis metro area. Call today for a tour of your new apartment and see the great amenities we have to offer! *Albertville Meadows participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.