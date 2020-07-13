/
pet friendly apartments
50 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Northville, MI
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
442 BUTLER Street
442 Butler Street, Northville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1407 sqft
Come home to the simple joys of small town life.Now is your chance to live in downtown Northville.Walk to all that Northville has to offer including Planet Fitness, Starbucks, Main Street shops, dining, Ford Field , Mill Race Village. Immaculate.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
20728 TAFT RD
20728 Taft Road, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
GREAT CONDO FOR LEASE IN NORTHVILLE!, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS,12 OAKS MALL, PRIVATE ENTRANCE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS ON-STORY-UP RANCH EQUIPPED WITH UPDATES, NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING, UPDATED COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF
Results within 1 mile of Northville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Northville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
96 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise Ct.
45274 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
40646 Gilbert St
40646 Gilbert Street, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1104 sqft
COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UNIQUE 1BR 2BA BUNGALOW NEAR ALL OF THE GREAT THINGS DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH HAS TO OFFER! LOCATED ON A HUGE DOUBLE LOT WITH A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND LOTS OF STORAGE, THIS HOME, WITH MOST OF IT'S ORIGINAL WOODWORK AND
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN. HOUSE WILL BE CLEANED AND PAINTED.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
524 MARIA Drive
524 Maria Dr, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Come Check Out This Tasteful, Fully Furnished Condo Walking Distance From Restaurants, Festivals & Downtown Plymouth! This Unit Is A Private Corner Unit With A Secluded Deck! New Fixtures, Paint And Updated Flooring In The Front Entrance.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive
19587 Northridge Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1213 sqft
Northridge Estates 2 bed, 2 bath. Upper level, end unit condo.SPECIAL Remodeled Open floor plan that you will LOVE. Newer carpeting throughout.Newer lighting fixtures. New flooring in kitchen & dining room.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13337 KARL Drive
13337 Karl Dr, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2414 sqft
2004 BUILT COLONIAL IN A GREAT SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS AND BACKS TO COMMON AREA. PLYMOUTH CANTON SCHOOLS. LOCATED IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN MASTER BEDROOM.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
19255 SURREY Lane
19255 Surrey Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1177 sqft
Clean condo for Lease. Carport (2 cars #41) Pets negotiable (up to 50 lbs). Application fee paid by cash or money order $40 per adult 18 years or older.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28558 TRACI Trail
28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
45724 Denise
45724 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2295 sqft
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
Results within 10 miles of Northville
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
22 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
