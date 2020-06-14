Apartment List
/
MI
/
ypsilanti
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI

Finding an apartment in Ypsilanti that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,331
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage Park
1 Unit Available
866 Madison St
866 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available May 2020 - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of free parking including a garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
516 Congress St
516 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
516 Congress St. Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Near Downtown & College of Business - This house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with two separate entrances off large porches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2310 sqft
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01, 2020 to August 20, 2021! - Rent ranges from $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
514 Emmet Street - 21
514 Emmet St, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
925 sqft
We have a pet friendly 2 bedrooms available to rent starting September 1! - Rent is $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, and parking.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
408 washtenaw
408 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
This Three-Bedroom home has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, on-site storage and parking, private entrance, dishwashwer in unit and has a patio and large back yard. We are pet friendly here. Cats are free and dogs require a $50/month fee.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ainsworth Park
1 Unit Available
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Historic South Side
1 Unit Available
218 Ferris
218 Ferris Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Studio
$2,100
1127 sqft
We have a gorgeous 2 bedroom home at 1120 Grant in Ypsilanti.Security deposit is equal to the rent price..

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
234 N Summit St
234 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1500 sqft
Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
232 N Summit St
232 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1500 sqft
232 N SUMMIT Available 08/24/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU) "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
514 N Congress St
514 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,972
514 N Congress Available 08/21/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BD / 2 BA HOUSE - MANY LARGE WINDOWS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - FREE LAUNDRY Just $493 per person "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
236 N Summit St
236 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1500 sqft
236 N Summit St Available 08/21/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU) "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
703 N Congress St
703 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
703 Congress Available 08/21/20 FANTASTIC HOUSE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, MANY SUN-FILLED WINDOWS, DECK and LARGE YARD "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8690 Cedar
8690 Cedar Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
8690 Cedar - 4 Bed with updated Bathroom and Kitchen - This 4 bedroom house in Superior Township features 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement! The house sits on a large corner lot, has an attached garage, and a large backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
165 Rosewood Ave
165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Fall River Road
1228 Fall River Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Beautifully updated home with large backyard. New carpet and flooring throughout, fresh paint and brand new stainless steal appliances! Great location close to shopping, schools and just a short drive to Depot Town!!! Pets are negotiable.
City Guide for Ypsilanti, MI

“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")

If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ypsilanti, MI

Finding an apartment in Ypsilanti that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYpsilanti 3 BedroomsYpsilanti Apartments with Balcony
Ypsilanti Apartments with GarageYpsilanti Apartments with GymYpsilanti Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYpsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Apartments with Pool
Ypsilanti Apartments with Washer-DryerYpsilanti Dog Friendly ApartmentsYpsilanti Furnished ApartmentsYpsilanti Pet Friendly PlacesYpsilanti Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor