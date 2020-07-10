/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in Brighton, MI with washer-dryer
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
405 FOREST Drive
405 Forest Drive, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1316 sqft
Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom.
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,
2772 GREG Avenue
2772 Greg Avenue, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1574 sqft
Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling.
4583 GOLF VIEW DR
4583 Golf View Dr, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1848 sqft
Oak Pointe condo with great views of pond and fountain! Over 2400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry, 2 fireplaces, 2 car attached garage ...everything you need. Access to beach, tennis and playground...
10650 MONTICELLO Road
10650 Monticello, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
wonderful neighborhood in the White Wood Lodge Sub. Home features 2 bed/ 1 bath, living room, extra large great room. All appliances are included. Over sized heated garage is the handy man dream come true. Large yard for children to play.
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
