/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,089
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
10 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Midtown
58 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1433 Mark St. NE
1433 Mark Street Northeast, Northview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
1433 Mark St.
Similar Pages
Wyoming 1 BedroomsWyoming 2 BedroomsWyoming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWyoming 3 BedroomsWyoming Accessible ApartmentsWyoming Apartments with Balcony
Wyoming Apartments with GarageWyoming Apartments with GymWyoming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWyoming Apartments with ParkingWyoming Apartments with Pool