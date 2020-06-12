/
2 bedroom apartments
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
910 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3305 Burlingame Ave SW
3305 Burlingame Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit conveniently located in Wyoming. Just minutes from Rivertown, in a great area. Available immediately. 1 Year lease, $1,150 per month and $1,150 security deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Alger Heights
1 Unit Available
1101 Griswold St SE
1101 Griswold Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
809 sqft
Rare Opportunity! Live in the heart of Alger Heights, steps away from restaurants and shopping. Super cute 2 bedroom , 1 bath. Updated paint colors throughout, new flooring. Bonus room in basement could be used as office/playroom/craft room.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Heritage Hill
9 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Midtown
60 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
942 sqft
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
12 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
870 sqft
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
