Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Available 07/26/20 Recently remodeled, two bedrooms one bath unit is available for rent. This property is located in a residential neighborhood close to public transit, highway, restaurants, parks, and shopping centers. This apartment has new flooring, cabinets, and new carpeted bedrooms. Private parking with on-site washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, gas, heat are all included. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



