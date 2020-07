Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning oven refrigerator

This home sits just west of Buchanan on 40th st SW. It has 1 bedroom , 1 bath and a large living room. Home does come with a carport and a shed for storage of items. This home also features a nice size side and back yard. The home is situated across the street from the old GM plant so there are no houses across the street. Just two minutes to 131.



