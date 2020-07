Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840



*Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable Thermostat *NEW Water Htr *NEW Siding *Vinyl Windows *NEW Cement Driveway & Patio *Kitchen Appliances Provided.



1st month rent + 1.5 months security = $2,750 Moves You In

Minimum 12 month lease

Multi-year leases get preference!

Section 8 not accepted



Application, Background, and credit check required.



Renter to verify all information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25840

Property Id 25840



(RLNE5926979)