Waterford Square

(978) 775-8870

Property highlights

Discover the luxury of resort-style living at Waterford Square Apartments, where serene, park-like surroundings meet state-of-the-art amenities. Featuring private patios or balconies and spacious walk-in closets, these homes ensure a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Engage in a community lifestyle with access to a stunning pool, fitness center, and volleyball court. Pet owners find perfect harmony with ample greenspace, and residents benefit from the convenience of nearby Dodge #4 State Park for added outdoor activities. Join a community that prioritizes relaxation and convenience, complete with cherished amenities like air conditioning and extra storage.

12 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds
Location
950 Village Green Ln, Waterford MI 48328
Amenities
On-site laundry, Patio / balcony, Dishwasher, Pet friendly, Carport, Walk in closets + more
Price range
$899 - $1,199 per month
Commute

Price and Availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Connect with Waterford Square

(978) 775-8870
Closed, opens Today at 9:00 AM EST
Location

950 Village Green Ln, Waterford, MI 48328

Amenities

On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Carport
Walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Welcome to Waterford Square Apartments, where comfort meets convenience in a serene, park-like setting. Our spacious apartment homes feature modern amenities such as private patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Enjoy access to our resort-style swimming pool, onsite fitness center, relaxing spa, and volleyball court. Pet lovers will appreciate our ample greenspace, while residents can take advantage of nearby shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation at Dodge #4 State Park. Discover the perfect blend of relaxation and convenience at Waterford Square—contact us today to schedule your tour and explore your new home.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Explore the Area

