apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Village of Clarkston, MI with washer-dryer
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Contact for Availability
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
Results within 1 mile of Village of Clarkston
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court
6603 Squirrel Hill Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
Sprawling brick ranch on double lot nestled in quiet sub with award winning Clarkston schools. Bike to nearby downtown Clarkston! Open floor plan with a large kitchen overlooking family room and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Village of Clarkston
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4798 Sundale Drive
4798 Sundale Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1357 sqft
Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior is currently being painted throughout and new carpet to be installed in living room and family room soon.
Results within 10 miles of Village of Clarkston
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3460 Chalice Rd
3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
290 Starr Ave
290 Starr Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. This quaint 3 bedroom ranch has a large living room that flows into an all season deck. Freshly painted and wood floor just refinished.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
93 N Lynn Ave
93 N Lynn Ave, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$935
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2880 BIRCHENA
2880 Birchena Cres, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
2467 sqft
EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED LEASE-walk into a beautiful foyer with extensive molding and hardwood flooring. Chef's kitchen, granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry w/LED lighting eat-in-nook w/ skylights, First-floor laundry...
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Hills
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4021 COMMERCE Road
4021 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake Village, MI
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
6247 sqft
You could live here in time for BOATING SEASON! The pictures are good but you need to see this house to experience it. Overlooking the most sought after lake in Michigan, is this Aspen inspired gem.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5001 Greer Rd # 2
5001 Greer Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1000 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit in West Bloomfield (Hiller and Greer). Large family room featuring hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Stylish kitchen with granite counter tops, with stainless steel stove and refrigerator.
