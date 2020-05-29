All apartments in Waterford
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd

5039 Elizabeth Lake Road · (586) 275-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48327

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800**

Right on Crescent Lake with full water access and a great view! Large dock on a very nice tree lined private lot. Brand new furnace and central air. Home includes: stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and vaulted ceilings. Huge great room. When you walk outside you will think your on vacation!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have any available units?
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have?
Some of 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterford.
Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd does offer parking.
Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd has units with air conditioning.
