5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800**



Right on Crescent Lake with full water access and a great view! Large dock on a very nice tree lined private lot. Brand new furnace and central air. Home includes: stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and vaulted ceilings. Huge great room. When you walk outside you will think your on vacation!!