Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

4194 Airport Road

4194 Airport Road · (248) 224-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4194 Airport Road, Waterford, MI 48329

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 2950 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location with terrific investment opportunity for sub-renting or owning. This building is perfectly sized for a day care facility, medical, dental, law firm, or accounting firm, etc. Nicely setup for 1, 2 or 3 tenants. Building can be subdivided to three separate addresses (4196, 4194, 4198 Airport Road) or kept as one large unit. Each space currently has separate meters and billing for gas and electric and has its own separate bathroom. New electric panels installed in left and center units. Ranch style building with great curb appeal, solid construction and all brick front. Large parking lot has 36 spaces. Located in fast growing area bordering Clarkston and expanding residential neighborhoods. Listing is also listed for sale MLS# 219012652.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4194 Airport Road have any available units?
4194 Airport Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4194 Airport Road currently offering any rent specials?
4194 Airport Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4194 Airport Road pet-friendly?
No, 4194 Airport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterford.
Does 4194 Airport Road offer parking?
Yes, 4194 Airport Road does offer parking.
Does 4194 Airport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4194 Airport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4194 Airport Road have a pool?
No, 4194 Airport Road does not have a pool.
Does 4194 Airport Road have accessible units?
No, 4194 Airport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4194 Airport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4194 Airport Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4194 Airport Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4194 Airport Road does not have units with air conditioning.
