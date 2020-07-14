All apartments in Village of Clarkston
Encore at Deerhill Villas

4000 Brookside Road · (248) 845-1281
Location

4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6010 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1619 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encore at Deerhill Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means. Here you will find brand new two bedroom, two bath ranch villas, situated within a community filled with vibrant amenities and active living opportunities. The on-site clubhouse features a fitness center and cafe where you can mingle with your neighbors and friends. Enjoy a warm summer day relaxing by the resort- style pool or take an evening stroll through one of the community's walking trails. Conveniently located near I-75, numerous parks, award-winning restaurants and the charming Village of Clarkston, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers you a front seat to an amazing way of life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24, 36 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encore at Deerhill Villas have any available units?
Encore at Deerhill Villas has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Encore at Deerhill Villas have?
Some of Encore at Deerhill Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore at Deerhill Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Encore at Deerhill Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore at Deerhill Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore at Deerhill Villas is pet friendly.
Does Encore at Deerhill Villas offer parking?
Yes, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers parking.
Does Encore at Deerhill Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore at Deerhill Villas have a pool?
Yes, Encore at Deerhill Villas has a pool.
Does Encore at Deerhill Villas have accessible units?
No, Encore at Deerhill Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Encore at Deerhill Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encore at Deerhill Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Encore at Deerhill Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Encore at Deerhill Villas has units with air conditioning.
