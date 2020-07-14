Amenities
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means. Here you will find brand new two bedroom, two bath ranch villas, situated within a community filled with vibrant amenities and active living opportunities. The on-site clubhouse features a fitness center and cafe where you can mingle with your neighbors and friends. Enjoy a warm summer day relaxing by the resort- style pool or take an evening stroll through one of the community's walking trails. Conveniently located near I-75, numerous parks, award-winning restaurants and the charming Village of Clarkston, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers you a front seat to an amazing way of life.